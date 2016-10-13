Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel prize in literature

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016 is awarded to American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition", Report informs the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

Bob Dylan, 75, has been influential in popular music and culture for more than 50 years.

The Nobel Prize in literature is usually awarded in the same week as the science medals but this year it was delayed.

The Nobel Prize is worth 8 million Swedish crowns (some $930,000).