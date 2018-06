Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 18 is the 120th anniversary of birth of famous Azerbaijani poet, master of the ghazal, Honored Art Worker Aliaga Vahid to be marked.

Report informs, on the occasion of poet's anniversary of the day of Culture and Tourism of Baku city is planning to hold an event in the Baku Song Theatre, which will feature ghazals of A.Vahid, and mugams to be performed by famous Azerbaijani singers.