Aydin Mirzazade’s 'Karabakh node’ book published in Armenian

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The book entitled ‘Karabakh node’ authored by Aydin Mizazade, Deputy Chairman of Security and Corruption Commission of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) was published in Armenian language in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Report informs, the 400-page book have been issued in 300 copies.

According to him, it is first time the book of Azerbaijani author dedicated to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is published abroad in Armenian language: “The book is dedicated to history, current status of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, problems arising from occupation of part of Azerbaijani lands by Armenians. 7 historical maps, 37 photographs reflecting situation after occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, objective thoughts of foreign experts, self-exposing confessions of Armenian politicians have been placed in the book”.

A.Mizazade told that historical documents related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, decisions of international organizations condemning Armenia and supporting territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are also available in the book; a special chapter has been dedicated to Khojali tragedy.

The book has been published with financial support of Azerbaijani diaspora abroad.