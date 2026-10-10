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    Moldovan ambassador praises reconstruction efforts in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 14:30
    Moldovan ambassador praises reconstruction efforts in Karabakh

    The Azerbaijani government is actively working to rebuild Karabakh and create conditions for residents to return to the region, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandru Esaulenco stated during a visit as part of the 4th International Conference of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Report informs.

    According to the ambassador, the Azerbaijani leadership's efforts to restore the region are already producing results. He noted that reconstruction is underway in Khankandi and Lachin, where conditions are being created for residents to return and for further development.

    "We see happy faces, schoolchildren going to school. This shows that there is truly life here. And where there are children, there is a future," he said.

    The ambassador also expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan's use of modern technologies in the reconstruction of settlements, particularly in the field of green energy.

    "We are impressed by the projects that have already been implemented here, and we hope that as many people as possible who historically lived in these lands will return to them," Esaulenco said.

    The diplomat also commented on his visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex. He said photographs of children, adults and elderly people who were killed evoke profound sorrow and serve as a reminder of the tragedy of February 1992.

    Esaulenco emphasized that the Khojaly tragedy must not be forgotten so that such events never happen again.

    Karabakh Moldova
    Moldovanın səfiri: Qarabağdakı insanların xoşbəxt üzləri burada həqiqətən həyat olduğunu göstərir
    Посол Молдовы: Счастливые лица людей в Карабахе говорят о том, что здесь действительно есть жизнь
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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