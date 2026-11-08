Azerbaijani and Turkish journalists visit Shusha Fortress
Karabakh
- 08 November, 2026
- 17:10
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Participants in a press tour organized in Shusha to mark Victory Day visited the historic Shusha Fortress.
According to Report's correspondent in Shusha, representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish media toured the fortress walls and the Ganja Gate.
The journalists were told that the fortress was built in the 18th century on the orders of Panah Ali Khan, the founder of the Garabagh Khanate.
The press tour is being held to mark the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.
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