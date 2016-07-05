UN: Threat of terrorist attacks during Rio Olympics is still high

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Threat of terrorist attacks during the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro is still high.

Report informs, Executive Director of the Directorate of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee, UN Assistant Secretary General Jean-Paul Laborde said.

"Due to the spread of terrorism around the world, terrorist organizations take the Olympic Games as an opportunity to propogate for their attacks. And no country is immune from this. All that Brazil can do is to take a good example from other countries that have carried out similar actions earlier", Laborde said.

2016 Olympic Games in Brazil will be held on August 5-21.