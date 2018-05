Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish athlete Enes Kuşku got stabbed. Report informs, 22-year-old rower was attacked on the road.

He was hospitalized. After the initial medical intervention, he was admitted to an Istanbul hospital.

The incident occurred on the road. 5 men attacked him.

E.Kuşku will take part in Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games.