Turkish ambassador: I congratulate Azerbaijan for high-level organization of Islamic Games

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has organized the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games very well, I would like to congratulate the country."

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters.

The ambassador noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are holding a real competition for medals there: "For a while we came forward, then you, now we are again in the first place."

The diplomat added that four days remained to end of the Games: "let's see what will happen, in any case, either the Turkish team or the Azerbaijani team will be the first."

Notably, next - the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Istanbul, 2021.