Star Ambassador of IV Islamic Games performs "Hello Baku- Anthem of Volunteers"

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2017 Games volunteers and star ambassador of the Games Tunzala Aghayeva performed "Hello Baku- Anthem of Volunteers" together. Lyrics of "Hello Baku- Anthem of Volunteers" were written by Director of Baku-2017 Games Operating Committee (OC) Elchin Safarov and music was written by Star Ambassador Tunzala Aghayeva; it is the first song dedicated to volunteers. Though the anthem is written in pop music genre, its performance also includes folk music instruments like tar, gaval and drum.

Report was informed in the OC, the anthem is performed by Tunzala Aghayeva and talented volunteers who passed multi-phase selection process. Also, in performance of "Hello Baku- Anthem of Volunteers" Tunzala Aghayeva is supported by selected singers of "Voice of Azerbaijan" song contest.

Speaking about "Hello Baku" anthem, Tunzala Aghayeva stressed the following: "it is an honour for me to sing together with volunteers, as being volunteer means to have understanding and special enjoyment of the job. In any profession volunteering is a great chance for the youth in terms of gaining experience."

For the first time the anthem was performed at "50 Days to Go" event held within “Domestic Grassroots” program on March 23.

Speaking about Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, Tunzala Aghayeva emphasized: "Eevery person should love and enjoy his profession. As Star Ambassador of Baku-2017 Games, I am fond of my work and, being the ambassador, I make my contribution to the games with ""Hello Baku- Anthem of Volunteers". Among four values of Baku-2017 Islamic Games (peace, respect, excellence and unity) I choose excellence and call everybody to excel at their work."