Special buses will be allocated for disabled persons at IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Special buses will be allocated for the disabled people, who want to watch the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games opening and closing ceremonies in Baku.

The spokesman for the Baku Transport Agency Mais Aghayev told Report.

"During opening and closing ceremonies of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, disabled people will be transported from "Ganjlik" subway station to the Public Transport Terminal (PTT). Following the ceremony, the audience will be carried back in the same direction", M.Aghayev added.

During opening and closing ceremonies of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, the spectators will be carried to Public Transport Terminal (PTT) via three express routs from “20 January”, “Ganjlik” and “Gara Garayev” metro stations. After the end of ceremonies, the spectators will be delivered back from PTT to “20 January”, “Ganjlik” and “Gara Garayev” metro stations. Transportation service to spectators via express lines will be provided for free. The BTA discussed the issue with respective carriers and reached agreements.

Notably, 228 busses will be engaged in express delivery.