Russian athlete wins Olympic Post

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva was elected to the International Olympic Committee athletes’ commission on Thursday, despite being barred from the Rio Games over doping allegations.

Report informs 5 185 athletes participated in the voting. Along with Isinbayeva German fencer Britta Heydemann, South Korean table tennis player Ryu Seung-min, Hungarian swimmer Daniel Gyurta won Olympic Post.

These persons will take place in the 17-member commission.