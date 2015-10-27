​Refugee athletes to join Rio 2016

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Refugee athletes will join the Summer Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro for the first time.

Report informs, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said today.

According to the IOC president, this step would be a symbol of faith to refugees of the world: "Refugee athletes won't perform under any flag and will not be a member of a team. They will be competing under the Olympic flag."

Rio 2016 will be held on August 5-21.