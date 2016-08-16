 Top
    Rasul Chunayev starts Rio 2016 with a win

    His next rival will be Russian Olympic champion Islambek Albiev

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Greco-Roman wrestler Rasul Chunayev, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has held his first match.

    Report informs, first rival of the 25-year-old athlete, 66 kg, at 1/16 finals was Cuban Miguel Martinez Palacio.

    However, the rival gained 2 points at the first half, Chunayev got 4 points in the second half. As a result, he won 4:2 and qualified for 1/8 finals.

    Notably, next rival of Rasul Chunayev will be Russian Olympic champion Islambek Albiev. 

