Other 9 Azerbaijani athletes join Rio 2016 competitions

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Other 8 Azerbaijani athletes will join XXXI Summer Olympic Games in the second day of the competition.

Report informs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, athletes will compete in road cycling, judo, gymnastics, boxing, rowing and shooting. Judoka Orkhan Safarov can win the first medal. Final results of road cyclist Maxim Averin and shooter Ruslan Lunyov will be determined today.

The day's program:

Road cycling

Final. 16:30 - 23:10. Maxim Averin

Judo

Qualifying round. 17:00 - 20:00. 1/16 final. Orkhan Safarov - Juan Postigos (Peru).

Semi-final and final. 22:30 - 01:10

Gymnastics

I qualifying round. 17:30 - 20:00, 21:30 - 24:00. 01:30 - 04:00. Oleg Stepko, Pavel Pakhnyuk

Boxing

1/16 final. 24:00. Rufat Huseynov - Matias Hamunyela (Namibia)

Rowing

Qualifying regatta. 18:30. Alexander Alexandrov - Boris Yotov. double scull (M2X) 2000 meter distance

Shooting

Final. 20:00 - 23:30. Ruslan Lunyov. 10 meter, air pistol

Notably, first Azerbaijani representative Olga Senyuk wil join individual ranking round of archery. The competition will last from 20:00 to 22:00.