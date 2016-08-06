 Top
    Close photo mode

    Other 9 Azerbaijani athletes join Rio 2016 competitions

    Judoka Orkhan Safarov can win the first medal

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Other 8 Azerbaijani athletes will join XXXI Summer Olympic Games in the second day of the competition.

    Report informs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, athletes will compete in road cycling, judo, gymnastics, boxing, rowing and shooting. Judoka Orkhan Safarov can win the first medal. Final results of road cyclist Maxim Averin and shooter Ruslan Lunyov will be determined today.

    The day's program:

    Road cycling

    Final. 16:30 - 23:10. Maxim Averin

    Judo

    Qualifying round. 17:00 - 20:00. 1/16 final. Orkhan Safarov - Juan Postigos (Peru).

    Semi-final and final. 22:30 - 01:10

    Gymnastics

    I qualifying round. 17:30 - 20:00, 21:30 - 24:00. 01:30 - 04:00. Oleg Stepko, Pavel Pakhnyuk

    Boxing

    1/16 final. 24:00. Rufat Huseynov - Matias Hamunyela (Namibia)

    Rowing

    Qualifying regatta. 18:30. Alexander Alexandrov - Boris Yotov. double scull (M2X) 2000 meter distance

    Shooting

    Final. 20:00 - 23:30. Ruslan Lunyov. 10 meter, air pistol

    Notably, first Azerbaijani representative Olga Senyuk wil join individual ranking round of archery. The competition will last from 20:00 to 22:00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi