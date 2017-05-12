Mehriban Aliyeva: This evening we unite the Islamic world

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mehriban Aliyeva, the first vice-president of Azerbaijan, the chairman of the organizing committee "Baku-2017", speaking at the opening ceremony of the IV Games of Islamic Solidarity "Baku-2017" greeted the athletes participating in the games. M. Aliyeva thanked the Sports Federation of Islamic Solidarity for the fact that the holding of the IV Games of Islamic Solidarity was entrusted to Azerbaijan, Report informs."It is a great honor for us that you are here today. This evening we unite the Islamic world, Azerbaijan is proud of this, "M. Aliyeva said.