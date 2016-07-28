Kenyan coach: Conditions created at World Cup in Baku were much better than at Rio 2016

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Housing conditions of the national teams, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the Olympic Games leave much to be desired.

Report informs, coach of the national team of Kenya in boxing Dave Munuhe said.

Thus, according to him, there is no hot waterin olympic village, room cleaning service is not good enough. At the same time, D.Munuhe noted the presence of good nutrition for athletes.

Recalling his visit to Baku in April 2010 to participate in the World championship on boxing among juniors D.Munuhe said the conditions created in the capital of Azerbaijan, were much better than in the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro.

Notably, prior to that Olympic teams of France, US, Belarus and some other countries have also complained about the housing conditions and Australian Olympic Committee decided to settle their athletes in hotels.

XXXI Summer Olympic Games start in Rio de Janeiro on 5 August.