Islamic Games: Rafael Aghayev reaches final

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev reached final in “Baku 2017” 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, 5-times world and 10-times European champion, who fights in 75kg weight class started his way at 1/8 final stage. He defeated his first rival, Turkish sportsman Erman Eltemur with score 3:0. He took victory (5:2) over Saudi Arabian Sultan Al-Zahrani at quarter final.

Agayev sealed a place at the final and ensured at least silver medal after his win against Malaysian Sharmendran Ragonata at semifinal match.

Notably, Rafael Aghayev was flag-bearer of Azerbaijani delegation in the 4th Islamic Games.