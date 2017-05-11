Islamic Games: Azerbaijan national football team will play with Saudi Arabia

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Groups stage matches of football, volleyball and handball tournaments in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will be played today.
Report informs, Azerbaijan national football team will meet with Saudi Arabia in second game of the tournament. The squad led by Yashar Vahabzade played a tie with Cameroon in first game. Saudi Arabia lost to Morocco – 0:1.
Also first matches in volleyball, and 3rd matches in group stage of Handball tournament will be played.
Notably, the opening ceremony of the Islamic Games will be held on May 12.
Thursday, 11 May
Football
Group stage, 2nd match
Group A
12:30. Cameroon - Morocco
Bayil Arena
18:30. Azerbaijan - Saudi Arabia
Bayil Arena
Group B
10:30. Oman - Turkey
Azal Arena
16:30. Palestine - Algeria
Azal Arena
Handball
Group stage, 3rd match
Men
Group A
11:15. Saudi Arabia – Pakistan
20:15. Algeria - Azerbaijan
Group B
09:00. İraq – Morocco
18:00. Jordan – Turkey
Women
Group A
13:30. Uzbekistan – Cameroon
15:45. Azerbaijan – Turkey
“Sərhədçi” Sport Complex
Volleyball
Group stage, 1st matches
Men
Group A
10:00. Turkey - Turkmenistan
21:30.Azerbaijan- Pakistan
Baku Crystal Hall 1
Women
Group A
12:30. Turkey - Tajikistan
19:00.Azerbaijan- Kyrgyzstan
Baku Crystal Hall
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
Share in Facebook