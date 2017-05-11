Islamic Games: Azerbaijan national football team will play with Saudi Arabia

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Groups stage matches of football, volleyball and handball tournaments in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku will be played today.

Report informs, Azerbaijan national football team will meet with Saudi Arabia in second game of the tournament. The squad led by Yashar Vahabzade played a tie with Cameroon in first game. Saudi Arabia lost to Morocco – 0:1.

Also first matches in volleyball, and 3rd matches in group stage of Handball tournament will be played.

Notably, the opening ceremony of the Islamic Games will be held on May 12.

Thursday, 11 May

Football

Group stage, 2nd match

Group A

12:30. Cameroon - Morocco

Bayil Arena

18:30. Azerbaijan - Saudi Arabia

Bayil Arena

Group B

10:30. Oman - Turkey

Azal Arena

16:30. Palestine - Algeria

Azal Arena

Handball

Group stage, 3rd match

Men

Group A

11:15. Saudi Arabia – Pakistan

20:15. Algeria - Azerbaijan

Group B

09:00. İraq – Morocco

18:00. Jordan – Turkey

Women

Group A

13:30. Uzbekistan – Cameroon

15:45. Azerbaijan – Turkey

“Sərhədçi” Sport Complex

Volleyball

Group stage, 1st matches

Men

Group A

10:00. Turkey - Turkmenistan

21:30.Azerbaijan- Pakistan

Baku Crystal Hall 1

Women

Group A

12:30. Turkey - Tajikistan

19:00.Azerbaijan- Kyrgyzstan

Baku Crystal Hall