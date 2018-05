Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani shooting duo won another gold medal at Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, this time Aydan Jamalova and Ali Huseynli stepped to the highest podium.

They won 1st place with 43 points. Turkish Nihan Gurer - Oğuzhan Tuzun duo won silver with 42 points, and Qatari Khalud Hassan al-Khalaf - Mohammed Khejaim duo won bronze medal.