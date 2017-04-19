Iran to take part in Baku 2017 with a 280-member delegation

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games with a 280-member delegation.

Report informs citing Tasnim, Shahrokh Shahnazi, Iran National Olympic Committee Secretary General, said.

He said that the delegation includes 130 males and 35 females.

Iran will be represented in volleyball, zurkhaneh, boxing, tennis, athletics and para-athletics, weightlifting, judo, para- judo, artistic gymnastics, karate, shooting, wushu, swimming, diving, water polo, table tennis, taekwondo, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

It will be the most extensive delegation in the history of the country during Islamic Solidarity Games. During the first games, Iran took the 4th place for medal ranking with 130 athletes and 2nd in the latest with 88 athletes.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku, May 12-22.