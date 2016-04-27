II Children’s Paralympic Sports Games will be held with the support of Azercell

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ II Children’s Paralympic Games will be held in November of the current year with the joined organizational support of Azerbaijani National Paralympic Committee and Azercell Telecom. During the upcoming competition, the athletes will have an opportunity to compete in two more sports disciplines, Report was told in the press service of Azercell.

Thus, during I Children’s Paralympic Games in 2015 the teenagers competed in judo, boccia, tennis and swimming. Natig Gasimov, first vice-president of National Paralympics Committee, stated that the Committee included goalball in the list of games for sportsmen with visual impairment.

“In addition, dance in wheel chair has also been added to the list of games. Children’s Paralympic Committee has taken some steps in order to attract young sportsmen to these new sports competitions. The committee bringing together some 50 sportsmen will please them with interesting activities and new projects this year”, Natig Gasimov noted.

Children’s Paralympics Committee supported by Azercell from 2014 has attracted teenage and young athletes from various regions of the country. About 50 sportsmen got an opportunity to do sports exercises and represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.

In the framework of preparation for Children’s Paralympic Games last year, Paralympic sports masters and legends of I European Games, Ilham Zakiyev, Sabina Abdullayeva, Zakir Muslumov and others visited Azercell and met with company staff. Azercell Telecom received a special award by American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) for its support to Children’s Paralympics Committee.

Throughout its operation in Azerbaijan for 19 years, Azercell worked hard to support orphans and children with various problems, as well as protection of health, quality education and living healthy life-style. Azercell will continue to support the Paralympic Committee and help the teenagers integrate to the society and increase their enthusiasm for sports.