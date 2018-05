Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ U-23 national team of Azerbaijan will take part in the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, head coach of the Azerbaijani football team will be Yashar Vahabzade.

A total of 8 teams will compete.

Notably, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.