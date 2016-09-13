Four Paralympians ran 1,500 m faster than gold medalist at Rio 2016

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Four 1,500-meter runners in the T13 class at the Paralympics (a category for the visually impaired) all ran faster in their final than the time that won American Matthew Centrowitz the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Rio last month, Report informs referring to the Eurosport.

The men weren't competing in wheelchairs or on artificial blades - the T13 race is exactly the same as the Olympic race, except for the fact that the runners are visually impaired.

Centrowitz went a 3:50.00 in his surprise win, the first gold for an American in the event in 108 years.

Gold was taken by Abdellatif Baka, Algeria, 3:48.29, Silver - Tamiru Demisse, Ethiopia, 3:48.59, Bronze - Henry Kirwa, Kenya, 3:49.59, 4th place belongs to Fouad Baka, Algeria, 3:49.84.

Baka's winning time was a T13 world record.