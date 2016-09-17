Former Formula 1 pilot wins gold in Paralympics - VIDEO

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former Formula 1 pilot Alex Zanardi won gold medal in the Italian national team competing at Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs, 49-year-old pilot was the first at the individual three-wheeled bicycle race.

Thus. the Italian Paralympian achieved his 4th medal with Rio 2016. He had won 1 silver, 2 gold medals in London 2012 Paralympics.

Notably, former pilot had an accident during the race on September 15, 2001.

As a result, he had lost his legs.