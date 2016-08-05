 Top
    First Azerbaijani athlete starts to compete at Rio 2016

    Olga Senyuk will fight at qualifying round for archery

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ As the first Azerbaijani athlete at Rio 2016, Olga Senyuk will compete this evening.

    Report informs, archery competition will start today at 20:00 Baku time.

    On the first day of the Olympics, qualifying round will be held. 64 athletes, gaining the best result at face to face archery, will be qualified for the next round. The next stage will be held on August 9-11.

    Competitions will be held in Sambadrome square.

    Notably, archery competition will last until August 12.

