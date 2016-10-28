Double Paralympic champion graduates from high school in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka, double Paralympic Champion Ilham Zekiyev has graduated from the State Academy of Physical Culture and Sport. Report informs, yesterday 36-year-old athlete obtained diploma.

He received a bachelor's degree in "Physical Culture and Sports".

Notably, Ilham Zekiyev went to serve in Azerbaijani army in the Aşaghı Abdurrahmanlı village of Fizuli region. He served on the frontline of the conflict zone. On 4 February 1999, he was wounded by a bullet to the head by an Armenian sniper, while on a combat mission. The bullet passed through the entire head. As a result, Zakiyev has completely lost his eyesight. After a long rehabilitation he returned to the sport but as a Paralympian.

He won a gold medal in the 2004 Athens Paralympics and the 2008 Beijing Paralympics in the +100 kg division. Zakiyev has been European champion six times, and has twice been the World champion. He also won a silver medal in London 2012.