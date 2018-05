Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva defeated Mongolian Sumiya Dorjsuren at 57 kg weight category at the finals and won Brazil's first gold medal of Rio 2016.

Report informs, at this weight category, Portugal's Telma Monteiro and Japan's Kaori Matsumoto won bronze medals.

Olympics. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Judo, Women's, 57 kg. Final

Rafaela Silva (Brazil) - Sumiya Dorjsuren (Mongolia) - 10: 0