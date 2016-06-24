 Top
    Azerbaijani wrestlers preparing for Rio 2016 together with US and Morocco athletes

    The training goes in Goygol Olympic Sports Complex

    Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team in Greco-Roman wrestling continues preparation at the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex for the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

    Report was told in the Wrestling Federation of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani wrestlers are preparing for the Rio 2016 together with athletes from the United States and Morocco.

    The training involves 9 members of the American team and four representative teams from Morocco. Training camp will last until 4 June. Following this, the members of the team will have one more test tournament.

    Notably, Azerbaijan will be represented by 6 athletes in freestyle wrestling, 5 - in the Greco-Roman wrestling and 3 female athletes at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

