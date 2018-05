Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev, representing Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has held his first match.

Report informs, rival of the two-time world champion, 57 kg, at 1/8 finals was South Korean Yun Junsik.

The match ended with the victory of Aliyev - 12:2.

His rival at 1/4 final will be Vladimer Khinchegashvili.