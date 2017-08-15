Azerbaijani weightlifter, winning gold of Islamic Solidarity Games failed doping test

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani weightlifter Anastasia Ibrahimli, who has won a gold medal at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, failed doping test.

Report informs, Tofig Heydarov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation and head coach of the national team posted on his Facebook page. However, he did not report on the details. Instead, T. Heydarov announced his resignation in regard with what happened: "Trickery by Anastasia Ibrahimli and Hafiz Suleymanov during the Games led to my resignation as I promised all athletes and coaches, including President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Tamas Ayan, and all leaders that I will resign if any of our athletes fail doping test. Enemies among caused us harm".

A. Ibrahimli briefly told Report News Agency: "I will not say anything, but I can only declare that I have made a worthy performance in the Islamic Solidarity Games".

Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency, Shafag Huseynli refused to talk about the issue.

Notably, Anastasia Ibrahimli, 69 kg, has won a gold medal with a total of 219 kg during the Games.