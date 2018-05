Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Mexican capital Mexico city played host in competitions Grand Prix in taekwondo.

Report informs, the Grand Prix wore license character on Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Although Azerbaijani athlete Radik Isayev (80 kg) was not able to get to the list of prize-winners, in dialed rating points he managed to win a license to Rio 2016. In his weight class, he was third with 327.67 points.