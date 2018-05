Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Judoka Rustam Orujov, who represents Azerbaijan at Rio 2016, has held his first match.

Report informs, at 1/16 finals, the 25-year-old athlete fought against Didar Khamza.

The meeting ended with R.Orujov's victory. Azerbaijani athlete qualified for the next round as he penalized 2 times, while his rival for 3 times. His opponent will be Jake Bensted (Australia).