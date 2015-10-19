Azerbaijani cyclist won a license to Rio 2016

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Member of Azerbaijani women's team in racing bicycles, Elena Pavlyukhina took the 5th place in the one-day bike tour Chrono des Nations, held in France.

Report was told in the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan, on the individual competitions, giving license points for the summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Azerbaijani cyclist broke away 21 kilometers in 29 minutes and 31 seconds.

As a result, E.Pavlyukhina won 30 points.

At present, Azerbaijani athletes have totally 53 rating points.