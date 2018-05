Azerbaijan takes 19th place at Paralympics - LIST

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has improved its position in the Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs, judoist Ramil Gasimov won first gold medal, thanks to which Azerbaijan has risen to 19 th grade.

There are 4 medals in assets of the Azerbaijan.Judoist Ramil Gasimov (73 kg) won gold, Bayram Mustafayev (66 kg) - silver, Rovshan Safarov (81 kg) - bronze. Athlete Elena Ciobanu won silver medal.

China is leading with 20 gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals.