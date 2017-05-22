Azerbaijan ends Islamic Games with 75 gold, 50 silver and 36 bronze medals

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ National wushu team of Azerbaijan won 6 medals in Baku-2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Report informs, no athlete won gold medal in this type of sports. Elchin Eminov (56 kg) lost to Iranian Mahdi Mohammadi, Bayram Shammadov (65 kg) lost to Farud Zəfəriyə, Vugar Karamov (70 kg) lost to Said Fazili. Orhan Hatamov (48 kg), Ruslan Piraliyev (60 kg) and Parviz Abdullayev (75 kg) won bronze medals.

Women's table tennis team won another silver medal.

Thus, Azerbaijani athletes won 75 gold, 50 silver and 36 bronze medals, total of 161 medals. The host country took first place in terms of kinds of medals.