Awarding ceremony of Azerbaijani judokas Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov held at Rio Athletes Village - PHOTO

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The awarding ceremony of Azerbaijani judokas Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov, who ranked in the judo top eight at Rio 2016, has been held at Rio Olympics Athletes Village, at the headquarters of Azerbaijani delegation.

Report was told by spokesperson of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation Ilham Madatov, judokas, coaches attended the event. Ilham Madatov thanked to Rustam Orujov for the first silver medal. He noted that Rustam's win was an incentive and great enthusiasm for other athletes.

Then, Ilham Madatov presented certificates to Rustam Orujov and Orkhan Safarov, which were signed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Rio 2016 Organizing Committee President Carlos Nuzman.

In the ceremony, Ilham Madatov presented a souvenir to Rustam Orujov on behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation on the occasion of silver medal win.