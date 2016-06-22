 Top
    Amazon jaguar shot dead after Olympic torch ceremony - VIDEO

    A cartoon smiling yellow jaguar known as Ginga is the mascot of the Brazilian Olympic team

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ A jaguar featured at an Olympic torch ceremony was shot dead by a soldier shortly after the event in the Brazilian Amazon city of Manaus as the animal escaped from its handlers, an army statement said, Report informs.

    The jaguar was killed at a zoo attached to a military training center where the Olympic torch ceremony was held. A soldier fired a single pistol shot when the escaped animal, despite being tranquilized, approached the soldier, the army said.

    The jaguar is a near-threatened species that is already extinct in Uruguay and El Salvador, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

