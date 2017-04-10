AFFA to appoint two match officials to manage matches of Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will appoint two match officials to manage football matches of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Khagani Mammadov, Chairman of the Referees Committee of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) told Report.

He said that the Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) has made relevant appeal to AFFA. According to Kh.Mammadov, composition has not been identified yet: "We received relevant appeal yesterday. We will appoint 2 referees and 6 assistant referees to manage football matches of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. However, composition of the match officials not identified yet".

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku on May 12 - 22.