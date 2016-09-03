A group, intending to poison water at Rio 2016, arrested

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the group, arrested during Rio 2016, intended to poison the water.

Report informs citing Record News, they wanted to poison the water with chemical weapons.

The detainees were discussing plans of attack via email and in one application messaging, where a group called Jundallah. A temporary arrest of the suspects was extended until September 12. The police will investigate all the materials and evidences till September 9. From July 21 to August 12, 15 people were arrested in Brazil. They are suspected of preparing terrorist attacks.

Notably, Rio 2016 was held on August 5-21. Azerbaijani delegation of 56 athletes has won 1 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze medals. Rio 2016 Paralympics will be held on September 7-18.