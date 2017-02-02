50 countries already confirmed their attendance in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ “All issues concerning preparation for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are solved in timely manner”.

Report informs, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told. He noted that the next step in preparation process is related to transport system: “We ordered a lot of buses for European games. This time we consider another option. We found cheaper and efficient mean. Our priority is to make sure the sportsmen are satisfied and arrive in competition venues in right time”.

The minister told that the main objective is to ensure attendance of sportsmen from all 57 countries: “Works in all complexes are underway. The missing equipment have been ordered. Our main objective is to ensure attendance of sportsmen from all 57 countries. Delegations of 7 countries can’t come due to various reasons. Some of them have financing problems. We try to help them”.

Notably, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22.