Zuckerberg's school will accept children before their birth

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will open the free primary school which will accept children even before their birth. Report informs, the launch of a new kind of educational institution he wrote on his page on Facebook .

Classes will begin in three years. Pupils will be provided with medical care before graduation – 12 years. The facility will be in the Californian city of East Palo Alto. “I’m so proud that Priscilla is launching a new kind of school which will bring together education and health” – he said.

The first students will be children from low-income families. At the elementary school will earn a medical center for students and their families.

“Health and education are closely linked. If children are sick they are difficult to study. Many children and teachers across the country every day faced with the consequences of ill health “- said Zuckerberg.

The school will start since August 2016.