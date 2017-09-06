Young Indonesian walked 9 thousand kilometers for Hajj

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ One of the pilgrimages of the hajj this year, a young Indonesian, walked 9,000 kilometers on foot to perform hajj in Mecca and Medina, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

This year pilgrims performed rites of hajj from August 30 to September 4.

A young Indonesian pilgrim Mohammad Khamim Setiawan walked, 9,000 kilometers on foot, before he arrived on the hajj this year, on average he walked 50 kilometers a day. The pilgrim arrived in Mecca from the Indonesian city of Pekalongan, where he comes from. He began his journey on August 28, 2016. He had few essential things in his rucksack and Koran.

When the young man was asked why he had decided to make such a long and difficult journey to Mecca when he could just board a plane, he explained that it was to "discipline himself and strengthen his faith”.

The Indonesian often traveled at night, and in the daytime he rested in mosques, public buildings, in the houses of local residents, from whom he found shelter, or simply settled down in the forest.