World's tallest hotel opens in Dubai

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The world's next tallest hotel opened its door in Dubai on Monday, February 12. Report informs citing the foreign media, located on the Sheikh Zayed Road near the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Gevora Hotel has been built by Majid Al Attar.

Dubai's JW Marriott Marquis currently wears the crown of worlds' tallest hotel.

Housing 528 keys, Gevora Hotel consists of 75 floors and measures 356 meters in height.

The property is also equipped with a pool, Jacuzzi, health club and luxury spa for its residents and visitors on the 71stfloor. It also has five restaurants offering international and local cuisines.

It has 232 Deluxe Rooms, 265 one-bed room deluxe and 31 two-bedroom suites.