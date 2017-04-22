 Top
    World’s biggest plane may fly to space next year - PHOTO

    It's cargo payload capacity will be 226 tonnes

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The world’s biggest aircraft will be ready soon. 

    Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Stratolaunch may be flying in 2018.

    But it to be in commercial service by 2020. The gargantuan plane has a wingspan of 117m. Composed of two Boeing 747 fuselages, they each measure 72 m long.

    The Stratolaunch carrier can also be used to transport cargo, with a payload capacity of 226 tonnes.The ginormous aircraft will act as a mothership for rockets or satellites.

