​US scientists claim to achieve extension of human life

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US scientists stated that they had achieved the extension of human life.

Report informs citing the foreign media reports, after 10 years of research the US scientists have received a positive result.

The studies found that the aging effect is caused by 238 human genes. According to them, these cells are destructed, life expectancy will increase by 60%.

According to scientists, it is proved that the destruction of lOS1 gene is essential for prolonging human life.