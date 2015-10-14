 Top
    ​US scientists claim to achieve extension of human life

    Scientists: 'If 238 genes are destructed, human life can last longer

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US scientists stated that they had achieved the extension of human life.

    Report informs citing the foreign media reports, after 10 years of research the US scientists have received a positive result.

    The studies found that the aging effect is caused by 238 human genes. According to them, these cells are destructed, life expectancy will increase by 60%.

    According to scientists, it is proved that the destruction of lOS1 gene is essential for prolonging human life.

