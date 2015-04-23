US returned historical artifacts to Iran

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ US authorities returned 108 artifacts to Iran stored in the University of Chicago and related to the ancient city Jokamysh. Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the artifacts were transferred by the head of the Institute of Oriental Studies, University of Chicago archaeologist Gil Stein to the deputy head of the Department of Cultural Heritage of Iran Mohammad Hassan Talibian at a ceremony at the National Museum of Iran.

Speaking Talibian said that all the works related to the period 4000 years BC, coinciding with the start of agriculture in Iran.

According to him, 264 artifacts found during excavations in Jokamysh and transferred to the Institute of Oriental Studies of the University of Chicago 50 years ago for scientific research, however, after three years only 156 pieces were returned.