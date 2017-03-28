US parents sue to call baby girl Allah

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ A couple in the US state of Georgia who were banned from naming their daughter Allah are taking legal action, Report informs citing BBC.

Department of Public Health of Georgia has refused to issue the 22-month-old with a birth certificate.

The parents Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk want to name their child ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah.

But state officials say the child's surname should either be Handy, Walk or a combination of the two.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia has filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court on the family's behalf.

The girl's father told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution they had called her Allah because it is "noble".

"It is just plainly unfair and a violation of our rights," Mr Walk said of the state's refusal to acknowledge the name. He added that it is unacceptable that their child has officially been left nameless.