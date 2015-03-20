Two-ton steel biography of Buddha released in India

Baku. March 20. REPORT.AZ/ Book about the life of Buddha made of steel introduced in the city of Agra in northern India.

Edition weighs two tons, Report informs citing the TASS.

The book is translated into Hindi by Indian lawyer and politician Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891-1956), who is the author of the constitution of this country.

Almost three to two meters edition consists of 24 pages thick five centimeters. His graduation ceremony was attended by over 35 thousand people.

The authors appealed to the representatives of the Guinness Book of Records with a request to register the record.