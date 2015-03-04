Two American footballers bequeathed their brain for medical research

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two American football players - left the field a year ago, Sidney Rice and acting athlete of the team, the New York Giants' Steve Weatherford - allowed to use their brain for research after their death, Report informs citing the BBC.

Athletes noted that they would like to set an example to other players.

About 4.5 thousand former players have filed a lawsuit against the National Football League in connection with brain injury, acquired during the career.Claim payments could reach 1 billion dollars.