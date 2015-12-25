Turkish President prevents suicide attempt - VIDEO

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dissuaded a man’s suicide attempt over Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge.
Report informs referring to the Turkish media.
Erdoğan was incidentally passing over the bridge when the man was on the edge of a suicide attempt.
Erdoğan's bodyguards approached the man while the president communicated with him through his car door window. The president talked with the man for a while as he also kissed Erdoğan in the hand. Head of state promised his problems to be solved.
Then President's Advisor Mustafa Varank took him to Mabeyn residence.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
