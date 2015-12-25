 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President prevents suicide attempt - VIDEO

    President's Advisor Mustafa Varank took him to Mabeyn residence

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dissuaded a man’s suicide attempt over Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    Erdoğan was incidentally passing over the bridge when the man was on the edge of a suicide attempt.

    Erdoğan's bodyguards approached the man while the president communicated with him through his car door window. The president talked with the man for a while as he also kissed Erdoğan in the hand. Head of state promised his problems to be solved.

    Then President's Advisor Mustafa Varank took him to Mabeyn residence. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi