Turkish President prevents suicide attempt - VIDEO

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dissuaded a man’s suicide attempt over Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Erdoğan was incidentally passing over the bridge when the man was on the edge of a suicide attempt.



Erdoğan's bodyguards approached the man while the president communicated with him through his car door window. The president talked with the man for a while as he also kissed Erdoğan in the hand. Head of state promised his problems to be solved.

Then President's Advisor Mustafa Varank took him to Mabeyn residence.